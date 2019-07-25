You’re 40 to 50 years old; have loads of financial responsibilities, like a mortgage, car payments, insurance, some credit card debt; and you have to buy groceries for two or three hungry growing teenagers.
Are you going to get a raise when the minimum wage increases? Probably not.
But, when the wage hike comes, everything goes up. Starting with restaurants, theater prices, groceries and retail outlets, as all those establishments’ wages will necessarily increase. Pushing more business to the internet and out of those retail outlets, hurting our local economy.
The established (salaried) employee will not get a raise, but all his or her expenses will escalate. In essence, you are taking the dollars out of your skilled, experienced workers' pockets and putting them into less skilled, unestablished new employees' pockets.
Putting those older, established wage earners in a situation where $22 an hour, once a good wage, is not going to cut it. It's a classic case of robbing Peter to pay Paul.
TJ Jochum, Valparaiso