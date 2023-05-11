In response to James Benes’ letter ("What about 'well-regulated,'" May 4) about regulating "militias/ourselves": The Second Amendment does not regulate “ourselves,” only militias. Militias are not formed until the need arises, such as those formed during the American Revolution, the War of 1812 and the Civil War, when citizens brought their own weapons to the fray. (And, yes, their firearms were the equal of those carried by the standing armies.)

So an accurate reading of the Second Amendment does not place restrictions on those individuals who may (or may not) comprise a militia in the future, but only the militia itself as it is organized. The citizens in those instances bring their own weapons to the militia. That’s historical and constitutional fact.

But all that does not preclude what the Supreme Court has characterized as reasonable restrictions available to state and local governments, including background checks, a required lesson regarding gun laws and a modicum of safety training – all of which our Legislature chose to abandon.

I very much disagree with our Legislature’s decision to approve untrained and unvetted individuals ignorant of the laws and responsibilities that accompany the right to bear arms, concealed or not.

As with the First Amendment, there are reasonable limits, although in this instance it may very well be apropos to yell “fire” in a crowded theater. The blood will indeed be upon the legislators’ hands. Mark my words.

Ken Mitchell, Wahoo