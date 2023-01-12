 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Military spending worth scrutiny

Recently Congress passed and President Biden signed an $858 billion defense budget. In 2015, while troops were still in Afghanistan, the military budget was $585 billion. The current military budget is more than the next 10 nations' military spending combined.

Domestic spending is financed by budget cuts or increased taxes. Military spending is not, thus it contributes to deficit spending and increased debt. Members of Congress offer little if any debate regarding military spending and frame it as an act of patriotism.

Half the defense budget goes to military contractors. The S&P 500 index declined 19.4% in 2022; the stock of Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman increased more than 35%. Over the last 20 years five defense contractors spent $1.2 billion lobbying and contributing to congressional election campaigns.

The military budget continues to increase even though the Pentagon cannot provide an accurate accounting of monies spent. The U.S. military is globally the largest institutional source of greenhouse gases that contributes to an unlivable planet.

History shows that empires fall when they become narcissistic, fearful and paranoid of the other. It is time for citizens to tell Congress "no" to this wasteful destructive spending.

Ron Todd-Meyer, Lincoln

