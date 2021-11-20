Letter: Military experience benefits Congress

Columnist E.J. Dionne laments the diminishing military veteran representation in Congress, and I agree ("High cost paid by a few Americans," Nov. 14). But I don't attribute the veteran's better ability to work with opponents just to shared military camaraderie.

I say it's past shared acceptance of often unwelcome military discipline, that nevertheless found even the unhappiest members necessarily working together, conscientiously, effectively, often heroically, toward a common goal. If they could perform that in the military, there's hope they can do it in politics, for the good of the nation.