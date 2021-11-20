 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Military experience benefits Congress
0 Comments

Letter: Military experience benefits Congress

  • 0
U.S. Capitol

Flags fly Tuesday in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 1, 2019.

 JOSE LUIS MAGANA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Columnist E.J. Dionne laments the diminishing military veteran representation in Congress, and I agree ("High cost paid by a few Americans," Nov. 14). But I don't attribute the veteran's better ability to work with opponents just to shared military camaraderie.

I say it's past shared acceptance of often unwelcome military discipline, that nevertheless found even the unhappiest members necessarily working together, conscientiously, effectively, often heroically, toward a common goal. If they could perform that in the military, there's hope they can do it in politics, for the good of the nation.

Tom deShazo, Lincoln

U.S. Army, retired

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Science should come first
Letters

Letter: Science should come first

  • Updated

Why is Gov. Pete Ricketts against vaccination and mask mandates? As of Nov. 8, according to the New York Times, four Nebraska counties had a v…

Letter: Negativity solves nothing
Letters

Letter: Negativity solves nothing

  • Updated

Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is telling us there are 60,000 illegal immigrants in Nebraska costing taxpayers several hu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News