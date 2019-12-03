Letter, 12/4: Milbank over the top with column

I have read Dana Milbank for years and clearly understand his mindset. However, his article ("No beating the chosen one," Nov. 29) appears to me to deviate somewhat from his usual prevarications.
My first thought upon reading this piece was that I was somewhat surprised that the wrathful spittle foaming from his mouth didn’t short out his computer. Secondly, his anger is typical of a liberal who simply cannot defeat and cannot abide President Trump.
And of course, he lied. Gordon Sondland did not lay a glove on the president. Having said that, Mr. Sondland did mouth the liberal line employed by Rep. Adan Schiff during the morning session of the hearing. This was the testimony avidly picked up by the media and spouted to the public for two days. What was never reported by “the mainstream media” is that Mr. Sondland completely recanted his morning testimony after some very perceptive Republican questioning in the afternoon.
This is another pathetic liberal attempt to reverse the 2016 election, and it has also failed just like spying, Russian collusion, etc. There are already glimmers that the Democrats are preparing their exit ramp from the impeachment highway. It simply hasn’t worked.
So, the next frantic Democratic ploy seems to be Milbank’s other point — defamation and condemnation of the president’s supporters. Republicans stick with the president, and therefore they are a cult, devils and demons. Now, while that is obviously not a winning strategy, it is also wrong.
Trump supporters are those Americans of many stripes who remember the bad days of Obama. Think “Tea Party” in 2010. We are still here, and that will be very apparent when the overwhelming Republican results of the 2020 election come in.
Craig Urbauer, Lincoln