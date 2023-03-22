Thank you to Doane University, the Journal Star and to all the vendors who sponsored the 2023 InSpire Girls event. All the panelists and presenters were truly inspiring.

As I sat with my 11-year-old granddaughter and listened to the empowering messages that these influential women were sharing, I could not help but consider the disconnect between the message these young women were hearing to the one coming from our state Legislature.

Our young women are hearing men in government telling them that they don't know what's best for them when it comes to their health care or their gender identity. I hope our representatives in the unicameral are listening when a teenaged girl asks, "Why do men think less of women?"

Deb Dulgar, Lincoln