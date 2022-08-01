 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Menthol cigarette ban saves lives

Cigarette filters
Shutterstock

Right now, the FDA is taking comments on their proposed rules to end the sale of all menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. When finalized, these rules will have a dramatic impact on the health of Nebraska residents.

Tobacco is still the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Nebraska, killing 2,510 each year in our state alone. It is estimated that nationally, one-third of all people who smoke use menthol cigarettes.

Menthol cigarettes make it easier to start smoking at a young age and harder to quit. That is why flavors, including menthol, are one of the primary reasons kids and teens start using tobacco products. Close to half of all youth who start to smoke begin with menthol cigarettes, leading to nearly 40% of all youth who smoke using menthol cigarettes.

We have a tremendous opportunity to save lives and reduce the toll of tobacco on the health of Nebraska residents. In the first 13 to 17 months of removing menthol cigarettes from the marketplace, one study estimates 923,000 smokers would quit. And we know what works to help people quit – a combination of FDA-approved cessation medication plus proven-effective behavioral counseling programs, such as Freedom From Smoking.

I encourage all Nebraska residents to join me and the American Lung Association to share your voice in support of the FDA’s proposed rules for removing menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars from the marketplace.

Sara Prem, Omaha, advocacy director, American Lung Association in Nebraska

