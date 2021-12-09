 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mental health crisis challenging
0 Comments

Letter: Mental health crisis challenging

  • 0
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Susanne Blue's Local View ("Lincoln can do better," Nov. 26) accurately describes the suffering of those with severe mental illness on the streets of our city. It didn't have to be this way.

In 2004, Lincoln had one of the best systems in the country for meeting the needs of individuals with severe mental illness.

After a "reform" begun by Gov. Mike Johanns' administration and continued by the administrations of Govs. Dave Heineman and Pete Ricketts, it's been a 17-year slide in our current situation. In 2009, the state ended modern treatment and rehabilitation in the Lincoln Regional Center and created a more prison-like environment (the simultaneous crisis in the correctional system is not a coincidence).

In 2013, Lancaster County closed the Community Mental Health Center, which had specialized programs and services to meet the needs of severely mentally ill individuals. Existing services were privatized, which meant in this case giving the money to private providers with little interest in treating the severely mentally ill population and no accountability.

People with serious mental illness are usually excluded in such "reforms," because the profitability of serving less disabled populations is greater for corporate providers. Getting out of our current mess requires socially responsible public-sector services supported by competent state and local governments.

In this era of health care profiteering, cruel politics and public apathy, there's little chance for solving the problems described by Ms. Blue.

Mary E. Sullivan, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News