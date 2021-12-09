Letter: Mental health crisis challenging

Susanne Blue's Local View ("Lincoln can do better," Nov. 26) accurately describes the suffering of those with severe mental illness on the streets of our city. It didn't have to be this way.

In 2004, Lincoln had one of the best systems in the country for meeting the needs of individuals with severe mental illness.

After a "reform" begun by Gov. Mike Johanns' administration and continued by the administrations of Govs. Dave Heineman and Pete Ricketts, it's been a 17-year slide in our current situation. In 2009, the state ended modern treatment and rehabilitation in the Lincoln Regional Center and created a more prison-like environment (the simultaneous crisis in the correctional system is not a coincidence).

In 2013, Lancaster County closed the Community Mental Health Center, which had specialized programs and services to meet the needs of severely mentally ill individuals. Existing services were privatized, which meant in this case giving the money to private providers with little interest in treating the severely mentally ill population and no accountability.