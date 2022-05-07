 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mental health a top priority

LINCOLN, NEB - 04/23/2017 - Jennifer Moffett, Co-Chair of the Nebraska Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention during the Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention walk outside the Nebraska Union on Sunday, April 23, 2017. JAKE CRANDALL, Journal Star

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As an advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.

Mental health is important to me because I lost my stepfather, Tom, to suicide and my world changed forever. I know nothing I have learned about mental health or suicide prevention will ever bring him back. I will have to live the rest of my life wondering if I had just been better educated, or if he had felt that he could talk to someone he might still be here.

I advocate so no other daughter must live with this grief. Maybe what I share will save another daughter from losing her father. Maybe if we are open about our mental health, fathers, like mine, will reach out for help before it's too late.

Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988. By making the Lifeline more accessible, calls, texts and chats to the Lifeline's network of crisis call centers are expected to increase.

It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help, and 3) somewhere safe to go. We must act now to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.

Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.

Together, we can help #StopSuicide.

Jennifer Moffett, Omaha

