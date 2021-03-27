Letter: Medical marijuana not the threat

Medical marijuana will not kill my children.
You know what will? Drinks to go.
Pam Glen, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Medical marijuana will not kill my children.
You know what will? Drinks to go.
Pam Glen, Lincoln
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Campaigning in a basement bunker during COVID, Joe Biden's campaign managers often kept him away from reporters and any chance of seeing his m…
The City Council has approved a developer’s plan to build 94 units of row house apartments on the green space on the west side of Wyuka Cemetery.
Joe Biden has been in office for nearly 60 days. Here’s a short list of what most in the press are calling his “accomplishments”:
I have been a voter for most of my adult life. In most elections the percentage of people getting out to vote in Lincoln was very low, averagi…
In a recent Journal Star editorial ("Environmental Trust Fund board is straying from group's roots," March 12), it states: "Ethanol's positive…
Once again, I see that State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan and her cohorts are busy down at the good old Uni-Tax-'Em-All, or otherwise known as the Uni…
On Feb. 12, a 4 million gallon waste tank sprung a leak at the AltEn ethanol plant in Mead, which sits a half-hour north of Lincoln. The toxic…
President Biden is off to a strong start since he was sworn in on Jan. 20. Since Biden has taken office, his administration has increased the …
Our schools are charged with the teaching of future citizens and with modeling how the many cultures of America can join together for mutual b…
As you well know, this winter was brutal. My battery did not make it through the cold. I was left with riding Star Tran bus line here in Linco…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.