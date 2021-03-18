Letter: Medical marijuana about compassion

LB474 would allow for the use of medical cannabis, well regulated and with an oversight board.

Let me be clear, I am very opposed to recreational drugs, but this is not one. How can Gov. Pete Ricketts, Tom Osborne and many conservative members of our state ignore the terrible circumstances of so many people who are in pain, suffering seizures, agonizing with the side effects of cancer treatment, PTSD and so much more?

For the governor to say that if we legalize medical marijuana we are going to kill our kids is only a big leap to scare us. It is unconscionable that he and others can be so apathetic to the crisis of so many.

Patricia Taft, Lincoln

