 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Medical marijuana about compassion
View Comments

Letter: Medical marijuana about compassion

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

LB474 would allow for the use of medical cannabis, well regulated and with an oversight board.

Let me be clear, I am very opposed to recreational drugs, but this is not one. How can Gov. Pete Ricketts, Tom Osborne and many conservative members of our state ignore the terrible circumstances of so many people who are in pain, suffering seizures, agonizing with the side effects of cancer treatment, PTSD and so much more?

For the governor to say that if we legalize medical marijuana we are going to kill our kids is only a big leap to scare us. It is unconscionable that he and others can be so apathetic to the crisis of so many.

Patricia Taft, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News