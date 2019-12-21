Letter, 12/22: Medical bill deal bad for state

Last week, the House and Senate announced a “deal” on surprise medical bills that would harm patients in Nebraska. Patients receive surprise medical bills after a doctor that is outside of their insurance network treats them.

Insurance companies don’t cover these bills. But we know that in emergencies, rural patients don’t have a variety of hospitals to choose from. They are often stuck with only one nearby hospital that likely has doctors who are out-of-network. The latest deal between the House and Senate wouldn’t fix that — in fact, it would make the medical shortages worse.

If passed, the deal would allow the government to set medical prices. Insurance companies support this because it allows them to set really low prices, which helps them save money, but would make it nearly impossible for rural hospitals to pay their bills.

Government price-fixing hasn’t worked in our state. For example, low Medicaid prices, set by the government, have made many rural nursing homes go out of business.

I hope Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer will vote against the House-Senate deal. They have been staunch defenders of rural patients and have supported our community in Congress. This deal is bad for Nebraska.

Linda Hansen, Omaha

