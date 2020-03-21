Letter, 3/22: Medicaid extension needed now

We have a crisis in our country because of the coronavirus. Unfortunately, our people voted to extend Medicaid to people and our governor has slow-walked this. Rather than implementing what other states have done, he has deferred implementing it for two years over the wishes of the people who voted for it.

Our restaurant and service workers cannot get the coverage they need due to this arbitrary handling. Those people serve your food, cook your food and provide services on a personal level. Unfortunately, they are at risk for the coronavirus, and we are too.

Not providing them insurance will hurt us all. How about our governor overriding those obstacles to help us all? Wouldn't that be great and a little leadership?

Rich Stahly, Lincoln

