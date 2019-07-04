Back in November of last year, Nebraska voters approved Initiative 427, which would mandate that Nebraska expand Medicaid eligibility under the Affordable Care Act. I was proud to have circulated petitions to help get 427 on the ballot.
We now see efforts by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to slow-walk implementation of expansion until October of 2020. It’s rather apparent that those who opposed expansion are likely counting on the U.S. Supreme Court to rule the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional, since the individual mandate was eliminated as part of President Trump’s tax reform package.
The delaying of implementation clearly cannot be what Nebraska voters had in mind when they approved Initiative 427. Some 90,000 of our fellow Nebraskans will benefit from rapid implementation of Medicaid expansion. I’d merely ask that our leaders consider the will of the people.
William Davenport, Lincoln