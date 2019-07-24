In November the citizens of Nebraska voted in favor of Initiative 427, expanding Medicaid. Our elected officials must listen to the will of the people and implement this Medicaid expansion sooner rather than later.
This coverage for many will be lifesaving, and the 90,000 Nebraskans who would be covered by the expansion can not wait for this health care coverage. I believe it would be possible to implement the Medicaid expansion by Jan. 1, 2020.
Calculations by the New England Journal of Medicaid and Nebraska Appleseed show that, by expanding Medicaid, 550 Nebraskans' lives would be saved every year. We cannot continue to wait for this coverage; we cannot watch 550 of our fellow citizens die while the government fails to implement the will of the people.
Nearly $600 million is set aside by the federal government every year to support Medicaid in Nebraska. We have been refusing that money.
By voting in favor of Initiative 427 Nebraskans have asked to bring that money home to save lives, build better health care facilities and grow jobs in our state. We must insist that our state government creates a budget that includes the Medicaid expansion we voted for.
Gillian Allison, Lincoln