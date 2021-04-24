Letter: Media regulation is public's job

Maintaining journalistic integrity is the responsibility of the citizenry, carried out by means of time and/or money contributed to the cause of truth, in hopes the best ideas may prevail. We, the people, should not take this power for granted.

The governor’s office is prohibited by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution from seizing this awesome power from those it governs. Why would a conservative, small government leader want to anyway?

Perhaps such a leader would have us believe the current journalistic landscape is proof that the citizenry has abdicated its responsibility, or that social media is exercising an invisible hand on the marketplace of ideas.

Whether we agree with such assertions is of no matter. Protecting against propaganda by our government is a higher calling than protecting against propaganda from the market.

Maintaining journalistic integrity is a noble cause in need of much attention and careful consideration. It simply isn’t the government’s work to do; it is ours.

Adam Dunn, Lincoln

