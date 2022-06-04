Letter: 'Media' missing important story

Special counsel John Durham is the prosecutor who was appointed in 2019 by Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation in the wake of the Mueller report. As a result of Durham’s investigation, former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann had been charged with lying to the FBI. He was acquitted last week.

Sussmann met with then FBI General Counsel James Baker to give Baker information that alleged a secret line of communication between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa-Bank. Baker has testified during the Sussman trail that the FBI investigated the data alleging a Trump connection to the Kremlin-linked bank, and found that "there was nothing there." Then FBI Analyst Scott Hellman testified that he and a supervisor retrieved the thumb drives and other information passed to the FBI the day after the Baker-Sussmann meeting, reviewed the secret communication claims, and quickly rejected the claims.

Former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook testified that presidential nominee Hillary Clinton approved the dissemination of materials alleging a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa Bank to the media, despite campaign officials not being "totally confident" in the legitimacy of the data.

The events above took place far in advance of the now infamous Mueller investigation into Trump-Russia collusion. Why isn’t this story being reported by numerous “news” outlets? Perhaps because such outlets no longer function as “news” outlets, but simply “media” outlets, much like the Soviet Union era “media” outlet Pravda.

Tom Humlicek, Lincoln

