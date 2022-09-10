Letter: Meat processing story missed mark

The Journal Star’s Sept. 4 story on the meat industry failed to accurately reflect the first-hand, all-access experience of its reporter during a tour of Smithfield’s facility in Crete.

The reporter met long-tenured members of our team who spoke of family and community when commenting on the best part of working for our company. She heard about the pride felt by employees because of children bound for college thanks to their hard work. She observed dedicated workers skillfully carrying out the work of supplying good food responsibly.

Is it hard work? Yes. That’s why we are grateful to Smithfield team members who play such a vital role in our nation’s food security. It’s also why we offer highly competitive wages, starting at $21.50 per hour, and comprehensive benefits.

Yet, “dehumanizing” conditions was the broad characterization applied to our industry. That’s not good or fair reporting. There is nothing dehumanizing about the experience our team members have at Smithfield. It wouldn’t be tolerated and it’s not what the reporter and photographer observed.

The story cited multiple anonymous worker safety and mistreatment claims without independent substantiation or assignment to any company. What we do know is this: To our knowledge, none of these claims were made by Smithfield employees.

We invited the Journal Star on a tour after receiving 25 remarkably biased and misinformed questions from its reporter. These questions were clearly prompted by an advocacy group with no direct knowledge of our operations or role in supplying our nation with affordable, nutritious protein.

It seems the story was written before any real reporting was done, which is a disservice to readers seeking to better understand the marvel that is modern food production and to those who work honorably to make it happen.

Jim Monroe, vice president, corporate affairs, Smithfield Foods, Smithfield, Virginia