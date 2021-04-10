Letter: Mead residents deserve better

Some residents in the community of Mead and surrounding Saunders County wonder, as do I, if the government is trying hard enough to win a decades-long battle against environmental hazards there.

During World War II and the Korean War, operations at the Nebraska Ordnance Plant next door to this gem of a village dumped bomb-making and Atlas missile chemicals that leached into the groundwater and led to an ongoing Superfund cleanup effort.

And if that weren’t misery enough, a quick-profit scheme at the nearby AltEn Ethanol plant dumped millions of tons of insecticide- and herbicide-treated grain above ground, carrying poison into that same groundwater.

The NOP dilemma was the topic of a recent Lincoln Journal Star front-page report ("It just takes time," March 28) which offers hope. Reporter Chris Dunker explained the vast scope of the problems, their history and the steps that are quietly being taken.

The message counsels patience that, unfortunately, is a commodity Mead residents and I have little in reserve.