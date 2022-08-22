 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: McConnell missed his moment

Photo 2 - McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to his office Saturday on Capitol Hill. Senators were preparing to vote on Democrats' economic package.

 Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

Liam Purdon's reference to Ted Cruz's attempt to flee to Cancun during the Texas power outage ("Time to vote your conscience," Aug. 14) reminded me of another curious absence during the recent devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.

In all the various forms of news coverage, I never once saw nor heard the name Mitch McConnell. Was the Kentucky senator too busy trying to block any Democratic legislation in Washington, D.C., making excuses for former President Trump, or just worried his shoes might get muddy?

Perhaps he simply did not wish to be seen with a Democratic president or Democratic governor as they made their inspections. I guess we missed our Christie-Obama moment of several years ago in New Jersey, thanks to Mitch.

Jim Hejduk, Lincoln

