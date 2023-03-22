Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird deserves to be re-elected and will absolutely get my vote in the upcoming city elections.

She very ably led our city through the COVID pandemic with policies that reduced our risks for exposure and severe illness, while still supporting our local economy and giving us one of the best economic recoveries in the nation.

At the same time, she implemented policies to support Lincoln’s families who struggled throughout the pandemic and who continue to struggle post-pandemic. She invested in local businesses by paying rent and utility bills for those folks needing assistance. She helped keep over 5,000 Lincoln families housed with rent and mortgage assistance policies.

Mayor Gaylor Baird continues to demonstrate support for all Lincoln families, both in the short-term and in the long-term. The mayor and her leadership team have implemented policies to seek out additional water sources for our city, to assure that we have access to safe drinking water as our population continues to grow. They have put in place policies that support improved air quality and access to safe and affordable housing.

The mayor and her team have introduced health and safety practices that will continue to benefit Lincoln families in the future. I thank them on behalf of our children and grandchildren.

Carole Curry, Lincoln