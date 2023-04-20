If we’re so concerned about fair elections how about starting with limiting the amount that individuals can contribute to candidates and cleaning up the misinformation and outright lies. Suzanne Geist’s mayor campaign’s fragile relationship with the truth is very concerning!

Here are some facts. As noted by the Journal Star, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has been for the last 20 years and continues to be a full time resident of Lincoln. Property valuations are set by the county assessor. The city or the mayor have nothing to do with it.

Of the amount of property taxes you pay, only 16% goes to funding the city of Lincoln. The violent crime rate in Lincoln is at a 30-year low despite the fact our population has grown by more than 100,000 people since the 1990s!

The fact that Geist hasn’t disavowed or substantiated the ads tells you everything you need to know about integrity and who’s pulling the strings in her campaign. The choice is clear. Look at the growth literally everywhere in the city. Gaylor Baird’s leadership speaks for itself. Vote to reelect Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird!

Mike Donlan Sr., Lincoln