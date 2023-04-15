Reading the local news these days, I keep flashing back to The Wizard of Oz. With all of the crazy political moves of late, I wish I was Toto, drawing back the curtain to reveal Ricketts and Pillen and Peed. Oh, my!

Ever since these deep-pocketed players gave up on Fortenberry last spring, I am reminded of Oz’s flying monkeys, as wave after wave of unelected people slip into new jobs – from Congress to the Legislature and beyond.

And now? Suzanne Geist, with more than a year left in her legislative tenure – and before she is forced to have a voting record in this messy legislative session – clicks her heels and calls "uncle," saying it’s too hard to have two jobs at the same time!

No doubt, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird can relate. And yet, Gaylor Baird keeps doing the heavy lifting required of her.

Regardless of what party you affiliate with, surely the stench of these big-money, fat-cat decisions is starting to make you wonder if these very few, very wealthy folks have any faith at all in the votes that the rest of us cast. Any more, I’m starting to wonder if there’s any place like home.

Jane Holt, Lincoln