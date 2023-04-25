Our governor's mansion is empty. Former Gov. Pete Ricketts, and now Gov. Jim Pillen have chosen to live in Omaha and Columbus, so why do they use immense wealth and political influence to interfere in our mayor's race in Lincoln? How would Suzanne Geist profit these powerful men?
Choose Leirion Gaylor Baird. Her resume and her accomplishments are open to view. She steadily rebuilds infrastructure, and she is structuring our city for the inevitable 20-inch downpour or the thousand-year drought. She is supported by hundreds and hundreds of small donations like mine. Vote for Leirion.
Nancy Packard, Lincoln