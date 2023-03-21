A group of Lincoln’s retired pediatricians recently went out for coffee. Among the eight there -- Dr. Stacie Bleicher, Dr. Tom Calvert, Dr. Charles Erickson, Dr. Larry Fletcher, Dr. Akhtar Niazi, Dr. Eileen Vautravers, Dr. George Wolcott and I -- we had over 300 years of combined medical experience serving the children and young adults of Lincoln and surrounding communities.

We have a unique insight into the function of Lincoln’s hospitals, mental health system, public health system and medical care system. We’ve all been small business owners. All present wanted to endorse the reelection of our mayor, Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Gaylor Baird has listened to and represented our diverse community. She has been a thoughtful, independent decision maker. She has been very supportive of the needs of children and families. She has been balanced in her approach to education, business, law enforcement and infrastructure.

We agree with the Journal Star editorial of Feb. 24: “Leave local health decisions in the most qualified hands.” We would add that our current mayor’s decisions were the key to Lincoln doing “the best job of any part of the state in keeping people alive during the pandemic. COVID fatalities in Lancaster County were less than half the rate of nonmetropolitan Nebraska.” We would also add that we need to continue to have an active health department to prepare for future pandemics and emerging issues.

Gaylor Baird is best qualified to lead our city and should be reelected.

Dr. Michael Germer, Lincoln