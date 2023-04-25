Lincoln is such a good city. We know that. Now the nation knows that. Lincoln has been ranked as one of the best cities in the country in one national story after another. Our neighborhoods are safe, our economy is strong, our quality of life is exemplary and our future is bright.

Lincoln has particularly been on a roll this 21st century. Success after success has built momentum and enthusiasm in Lincoln. Think about these things:

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Haymarket Baseball Park

Antelope Valley Parkway

The South Beltway

West Haymarket and Telegraph District Developments

Private investment across the city

New neighborhoods being developed

Old neighborhoods being revitalized

The list goes on and on.

Sure, we need to do more. We always will, but Lincoln is clearly on a roll.

So much so, in fact, that in a recent Lincoln Journal Star column it was reported our new football coach “plans to pitch Lincoln to recruits — not merely to rebut the stereotype of cornfields, but as an asset ... most people, when they get here, they really, really, really like Lincoln.”

Lincoln is on a winning streak. We need to keep this winning streak going by reelecting Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. She is doing a great job. She led our city through the worst worldwide pandemic in a century. She did so with kindness, patience and grace. Leirion has earned her reelection and deserves our support.

Don Wesely, mayor, 1999-2003; Coleen Seng, mayor, 2003-2007; Chris Beutler, mayor, 2007-2019