I received a text survey asking my opinion on the upcoming Lincoln mayor's race.

The first few questions of the survey were fairly simple to answer. Was I happy with the state of our city? Did I support the job our current mayor is doing, and would I vote for her again?

Then the survey went on to ask more questions, but they seemed designed to cast a negative opinion on our current mayor no matter how you answered them. If you want my opinion, please don't tell me what it is.

I think that Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has done a good job in face of the challenges she faced. The demonstrations she faced in 2020 were difficult, and it would be hard for anyone in every instance to make a decision all would agree with.

The decisions she was faced with during COVID had to be difficult, but, in my mind, she faced them head-on and did what was best for all. Closing businesses and limiting public gatherings had to be hard to do.

We should support her now when she runs in this next election. I have not seen where she's received $700,000 from one specific entity to get reelected. One wonders what such a donor expects from Suzanne Geist. My vote is for Leirion Baird.

Andrew Kuhn, Lincoln