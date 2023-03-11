And so the negative ads begin against our very good mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. Do you remember how she kept Lincoln safe during the COVID-19 pandemic? How many people she kept alive with her policies and leadership? How well she and her staff are improving our streets? How well she has done attracting new businesses, even new buildings and housing for low income people in our city?
She is a moderate who works with all sides to enrich our beautiful city and even Lancaster County. She definitely needs to be reelected to keep the positivity and moderation running in our city. And look – she is always smiling and upbeat. Together we can do it and reelect Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
Jacque Scholz, Lincoln