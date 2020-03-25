Letter, 3/26: Maybe it's time to ration

Maybe it's time to issue ration cards like in World War II. It appears we are not responsible enough to consider our neighbors when we're buying (or hoarding), so maybe a taste of rationing of essential items is in order.
It worked during the war, so maybe will work in this new war, since we can't seem to be a mature culture on our own.
John Stanley, Ceresco
