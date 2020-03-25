Letter, 3/26: Maybe it's time to ration
Letter, 3/26: Maybe it's time to ration

Virus Outbreak Stockpiling

Empty shelves for disinfectant wipes wait for restocking, as concerns grow around COVID-19, March 3 in New York. Grocery stories are scrambling as shoppers stock up on canned goods, frozen dinners, toilet paper and cleaning products.

 BEBETO MATTHEWS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Maybe it's time to issue ration cards like in World War II. It appears we are not responsible enough to consider our neighbors when we're buying (or hoarding), so maybe a taste of rationing of essential items is in order.

It worked during the war, so maybe will work in this new war, since we can't seem to be a mature culture on our own.

John Stanley, Ceresco

