Letter, 12/25: May we all be the Samaritan

With the holiday season at hand, I wish for everyone the gift of love and the peace which passes all understanding. To any who object to my use of "holiday" rather than "Christmas" season, I'd remind them that according to scripture, Christ was born at a time that the shepherds had their flocks in the fields. In Palestine, that time was most likely the month of September. And anyway, I don't recall Christ telling his disciples how important it was to remember his birthday.

Also at this time of year, we celebrate the new year, itself a residual pagan celebration. More importantly, it is also the Jewish Hanukkah season and also the Neo-African Kwanzaa. This is a time for blessings, so may the one God of many names and many lands bless and keep you and yours in the year to come.

I leave you with Christ's parable of the Good Samaritan. The Samaritans of Jesus's Israel were foreigners, suspect and even reviled. This traveler, waylaid, beaten and robbed by thieves, was traveling alone without servants, meaning he wasn't a wealthy man.