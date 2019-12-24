Letter, 12/25: May we all be the Samaritan

With the holiday season at hand, I wish for everyone the gift of love and the peace which passes all understanding. To any who object to my use of "holiday" rather than "Christmas" season, I'd remind them that according to scripture, Christ was born at a time that the shepherds had their flocks in the fields. In Palestine, that time was most likely the month of September. And anyway, I don't recall Christ telling his disciples how important it was to remember his birthday.
Also at this time of year, we celebrate the new year, itself a residual pagan celebration. More importantly, it is also the Jewish Hanukkah season and also the Neo-African Kwanzaa. This is a time for blessings, so may the one God of many names and many lands bless and keep you and yours in the year to come.
I leave you with Christ's parable of the Good Samaritan. The Samaritans of Jesus's Israel were foreigners, suspect and even reviled. This traveler, waylaid, beaten and robbed by thieves, was traveling alone without servants, meaning he wasn't a wealthy man.
First, a priest came upon the poor man but passed, hugging the far side of the road. Next a Levite, known for their piety, came and seeing the man's distress likewise passed him on the other side of the road. Only the Samaritan, the foreigner, possibly an unwanted immigrant, helped the the man and ensured that he was well cared for and healed.
May we all take the lesson to heart and follow the example of the Good Samaritan. May we accept that all people are our brothers and sisters, and all children our sons and daughters.
Walt Bleich, Lincoln