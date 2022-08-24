 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Matter of morality, not religion

Ken Mitchell ("No right to decide for all," Aug. 14) doesn't like people invoking God when deciding when life begins. It's best to stick to facts and logic for issues such as this. Consider these words from atheist Nat Hentoff: "Once the sperm and the egg meet, and they find a sort of nesting place in the uterus, you now have a developing human being. It’s not a kangaroo. It’s not a giraffe. It’s a human being. And that development in the womb until the person comes out is a continuing process. Therefore, if you kill it at any stage – first three weeks, first three months — you’re killing a developing human being."

No superstition or mythology there, just facts and logic. The unborn child is a separate human being with his or her own DNA. It's not a tumor or growth or part of the mother's body. To say it's wrong to end that life is no different than to say it's wrong to kill an innocent person at any age. As with many of our laws, it involves morality but not religion.

Charles Pille, Lincoln

