Letter: Matter of morality, not religion

Ken Mitchell ("No right to decide for all," Aug. 14) doesn't like people invoking God when deciding when life begins. It's best to stick to facts and logic for issues such as this. Consider these words from atheist Nat Hentoff: "Once the sperm and the egg meet, and they find a sort of nesting place in the uterus, you now have a developing human being. It’s not a kangaroo. It’s not a giraffe. It’s a human being. And that development in the womb until the person comes out is a continuing process. Therefore, if you kill it at any stage – first three weeks, first three months — you’re killing a developing human being."