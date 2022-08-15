Letter: Mass election fraud unlikely

To all politicians, candidates and voters who maintain that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election: You are either liars, "agenda pushers" or naive followers of the first two.

This letter is for the last group. Had you ever volunteered as a poll worker in your local elections you would know that manipulating an outcome would be next to impossible on a large scale. Oh sure, John Q. Public might be able to interdict or influence a neighbor or family member's ballot, but that's as far as it goes.