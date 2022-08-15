Letter: Mass election fraud unlikely

To all politicians, candidates and voters who maintain that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election: You are either liars, "agenda pushers" or naive followers of the first two.
This letter is for the last group. Had you ever volunteered as a poll worker in your local elections you would know that manipulating an outcome would be next to impossible on a large scale. Oh sure, John Q. Public might be able to interdict or influence a neighbor or family member's ballot, but that's as far as it goes.
The number of people required to manipulate an election's outcome would be too great to maintain confidentiality, much less secrecy. So please, reconsider your position and wise up.
David A. Anderson, Lincoln