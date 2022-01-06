Letter: Masks, vaccines not about control

The news is full of articles on people complaining in Omaha about mask and vaccine mandates. It's so frustrating that a percentage is hindering the control of the COVID-19 virus and all its variants.

The mandates have nothing to do with infringing on freedom. This is a public health issue. Vaccine mandates have been around for nearly as long as vaccines themselves. Mask mandates are an effort by government and school leaders to mitigate not having a higher percentage vaccinated and to protect the very youngest who have not yet been authorized to get one.