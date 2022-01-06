Letter: Masks, vaccines not about control

The news is full of articles on people complaining in Omaha about mask and vaccine mandates. It's so frustrating that a percentage is hindering the control of the COVID-19 virus and all its variants.
The mandates have nothing to do with infringing on freedom. This is a public health issue. Vaccine mandates have been around for nearly as long as vaccines themselves. Mask mandates are an effort by government and school leaders to mitigate not having a higher percentage vaccinated and to protect the very youngest who have not yet been authorized to get one.
The complaints are selfish, shortsighted and immature. Get over it so we can all move on!
Merrill John Bandlow, Martell