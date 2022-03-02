 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Masks probably not going away

Masks

People with and without masks walk to the Lied Center for the Mannheim Steamroller show on Tuesday. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Lincoln-Lancaster County's mask mandate has expired, but I will predict that mask wearing isn't going away. I think smart phones in the future years will have daily reports of virus hazard — COVID-19, seasonal flu, etc. As the level rises, we'll see more and more people wearing masks.

This pandemic has demonstrated that good masks (such as N95) are highly effective in reducing transmission of viruses of many kinds, including the common cold. Masks in "virus season" will be as common as gloves in winter.

Bob Reeves, Lincoln

