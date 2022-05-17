 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Masks not over for everyone

Supreme Court Abortion

Demonstrators protest Tuesday outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington.

 Alex Brandon, Associated Press

The general feeling among many Americans is that COVID is no longer a serious health threat. For some of us, however, COVID is still a dangerous, sometimes deadly, virus that we must be mindful of because of the continued risk of severe outcomes.

Now that mask mandates have disappeared, we’re very noticeable. We’re the ones who still wear a mask in grocery stores, in churches, at concerts, on public transportation, when we walk the halls of our schools and colleges or wait to be seated in a crowded restaurant. Our numbers include the elderly, the immunocompromised, parents of young children and family members and friends of any high-risk person.

When you see one of us, understand that the mask on our face is not a political statement. Far from it. We are following the guidance of our trusted health care professionals. We do not live in fear, rather we are doing our best to live safely and to help those we love live safely.

So, thank you for the smiles and the subtle thumbs up when you see us in public. Thank you for not turning to your companion to deliver a loud-enough-to-be-heard critical comment. Thank you for understanding that some of us cannot cast aside our masks just yet.

Lois Todd-Meyer, Lincoln

