Letter: Masks about health, not control

In response to the Health Department's recent mandate, Lincoln Public Schools revised its mask policy, now requiring students 12 and under to wear masks. The Health Department based the mandate on the uptick in local COVID cases and on science, which tells us that for those who are not vaccinated the masks do add protection.

For our elementary-aged students, masks are their only defense. While most teachers will tell you it’s disappointing to start the year with masks again, for their students, it really isn’t a big deal.

This mandate is not a political move. It’s for our children’s health, which I’m sure is a priority for educators and parents.

Patti Nielsen, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0