Letter: Masks about health, not control
Letter: Masks about health, not control

LPS Press Conference, 8.5

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel addresses questions during a news conference Thursday at the LPS District Office. Joel announced that students from preschool to sixth grade will be required to mask up when classes start in less than two weeks in a major reversal of the district's back-to-school plans. Masks remain optional for those in grades 7-12, but are strongly recommended for students who are unvaccinated. 

In response to the Health Department's recent mandate, Lincoln Public Schools revised its mask policy, now requiring students 12 and under to wear masks. The Health Department based the mandate on the uptick in local COVID cases and on science, which tells us that for those who are not vaccinated the masks do add protection.

For our elementary-aged students, masks are their only defense. While most teachers will tell you it’s disappointing to start the year with masks again, for their students, it really isn’t a big deal.

This mandate is not a political move. It’s for our children’s health, which I’m sure is a priority for educators and parents.

Patti Nielsen, Lincoln

