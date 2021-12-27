 Skip to main content
Letter: Mask up, and be smart
Letter: Mask up, and be smart

Masks

Tyler Patterson and his fiance Ashley Miller adjust their masks before heading into the Lied Center for Performing Arts for Tuesday's Mannheim Steamroller show.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

I work at a major retailer. Many people carry their masks in their hands and put it on after walking through the double sets of doors. Anyone coughing or sneezing has sprayed germs in the air which remain anywhere from 10 to 45 minutes.

Flu and cold season is upon us, not to mention the new omicron variant. If you are really serious about protecting your health and the health of other, I suggest the mask be placed over your mouth and nose before entering, and removing it only after full exposure to the outside air.

Barbara Griffith, Hickman

