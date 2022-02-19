 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mask mandate widened rift

Nebraska judge refuses to block Omaha's new mask mandate

FILE - Jutta Graham, left, and Tom Wagoner practice the basics of dancing the Rumba, while wearing masks, during a day of dance lessons Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at The DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln, Neb. A judge refused to block Omaha's new mask mandate Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, after the state challenged the rule. The state had argued that local health officials didn't have the authority to issue the new mask rule that took effect Jan.12 while the Douglas County Health Director maintained that city code gave her the power to do that. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP File)

 Kenneth Ferriera

There seem to be more and more letters to the editor attacking people who don’t wear masks. The basic message is that good people wear masks, and bad people don’t. But what are those letters really telling us?

They are telling us that wearing masks will prevent the spread of the virus even though the virus spread like wildfire last fall, when just about everyone was wearing a mask. There is no room for debate and no need for evidence. We know the truth, they say.

They preach that we are all in this together and warn that all of our lives are in danger. But they forget to mention that the average age of those who die from COVID is well in the 70s. Obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease are among the major comorbidities.

According to the CDC, people between the ages of 75 and 84 are 140 times more likely to die of COVID than people between the ages of 18 and 29. The risk to children is infinitesimal. The survival rate for all age groups combined exceeds 98%.

It's time for us to get on with our lives and start talking to people again instead of pointing fingers at them.

John Lenich, Lincoln

