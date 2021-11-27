Letter: Mask mandate needs teeth

My wife and I sat behind behind a family of four maskless people at a recent indoor sporting event. They had worn masks, obviously, to enter, but then put them around their necks.

I was curious why the seat to the man's left was empty, while an older woman stood in the aisle to the left of her husband, two seats over. They both wore masks. After the maskless man left for concessions, I understood, when the older woman sat down next to her husband.

Five minutes later, when the maskless man reappeared, she quickly returned to standing in the aisle. Clearly, she was not going to risk sitting next to the maskless man.

After observing him in disgust awhile longer, I tapped him on the shoulder and asked very nicely if he would please put on his mask so the older woman could sit next to him. With a disgusted look, he shook his head once and looked away. Later, after the family left, I talked briefly to the older couple.

They stated they had sat behind the family all season and have had previous conversations with the man, who always refuses to wear a mask. I suggested they talk to a security person, but they didn't want to rock the boat.

We really need to put some teeth into our mask mandate. This man's selfish attitude was pathetic.

Dennis Kramer, Lincoln

