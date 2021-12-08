 Skip to main content
Letter: Mask mandate isn't working
Letter: Mask mandate isn't working

COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 11.6

Licensed practical nurse Lavonne Hohenfeldt embraces a student after administrating a COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

According to the Journal Star couple of weeks ago, "Lancaster County's rate of 500 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks is higher than rates in Douglas, Sarpy and Hall counties," (Nov. 17), who have no mandate!

The mask mandate must be working really well, huh? But our mask mandate gets extended anyway? 

Hospitalizations for COVID tend to run about 50% from people outside the county, yet we in the county get stuck with a mandate. How does this add up?

When statistics for vaccination rates are published, those of us who have survived a disease with a 99% survival rate are never included as having immunity. When statistics are released, we only hear about vaccination rates, never immunity rates, totally ignoring the research around "natural immunity."

Steve Tonkin, Lincoln

