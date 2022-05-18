 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Marxism gets grip on nation

Is cultural Marxism real or only an idea?

Old Marxism started with Karl Marx (1818-1883) who said when all industry, property, wealth and labor would be held in common, then you would have utopia, equality, and peace! It worked in many countries but not in Western Europe and the United States. Millions have died because of it.

Along came Antonio Gramsci (1891-1937) who said the roadblocks to the triumph of Marxism were the underlying societal controls of the family, Christianity and history. He said before Marxism could triumph these must be attacked and destroyed, then Marxism will naturally take over.

His theory was to first capture the culture via infiltration of schools, universities, churches and the media to transform the consciousness of society.

Eric Fromm and Herbert Marcuse taught and wrote that for cultural liberation to be complete, sexual liberation was vital. The counterculture of the 1960s embraced the writings of all of these men.

Tolerance fosters inequality and furthers oppression so every idea from the right must be treated with disdain and only leftist ideals must be praised. Marcuse believed that certain other groups, not so well integrated, could provide the spark which would awaken others: intellectuals, students, minority groups, Third World nations.

Stirring up charges of racism would be the catalyst. These ideas entered universities in the 60s and produced radical authors, teachers, media employees, civil servants and politicians. Communist Marxism is not dead, it is alive and coming through the back door today. It is going strong in politics.

Eugene Enns, Henderson

