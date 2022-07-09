 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Marking Fourth another way

Residents and staff of Madonna Rehabilitation Center celebrated Independence Day as I believe it should be celebrated.

No disrespect toward fireworks is intended, but our celebration captured what I believe is the essence of the holiday. We read the Declaration of Independence with a part for each person who wished to read. We also noted the recently established national holiday of Juneteenth and the need to establish similar recognition of our Native brothers and sisters.

After a brief discussion, we sang patriotic songs. I suggest that such an activity be carried out annually in the central area of Antelope Parkway or some other suitable location.

Vernon Williams, Lincoln

Husker News