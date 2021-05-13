 Skip to main content
Letter: Marathon about more than running
Lincoln Marathon, 5.2
Courtesy photo

After a year's absence, it was great to have the Lincoln Marathon back in action. My wife and I were privileged to serve Gatorade on 48th between Calvert and Prescott streets. We heard so many thank-yous and bless-yous, which made us appreciate the runners that much more.

We have been doing this for a few years, and even without that gratitude, we'd keep doing it because it's such a fun job.

In addition to all the runners, out there for recreational and health reasons, we were able to honor military personnel walking in heavy boots and backpacks, with one carrying a flag. There was an elementary school-age girl with a flag in her hair, too. Two firefighters in full gear were out, with one carrying a flag.

It was good to see patriotism is alive and well, and it made a beautiful day even better.

Dale Eddy, Lincoln

