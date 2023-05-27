Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kent Zaiger’s letter, “Homage to a sleepier Lincoln,” (May19) accurately suggested today’s middle-class family’s inability to find a home. One may wonder why – why a middle-class family could buy a home until somewhat more recently. Despite mortgage rates roughly doubling in the past year, current mortgages of approximately 6% are still considerably lower than more historic rates of 8-9% , “... when Lincoln was a lot sleepier and less progressive ...”

Some may choose to incorrectly blame the lenders, but the responsible factors seem to be elsewhere: Today’s home seekers may have inflated their standards for their desired home. But much more significantly, today’s housing shortage continues without relief for 15 years since the Great Recession, inflating today’s home prices at an accelerated rate – quite simply, supply and demand.

Local home seekers – both renters and buyers -- can modify their home standards if they choose. But our housing shortage may be more a result of politics, including our national labor shortage, impacted by blue collar immigrants waiting at the border.

Can we help counter our growing housing shortage locally? Affordable housing may receive some local help via TIF for a small qualifying minority. But most local home seekers are of the “work-force housing” majority, and can only search elsewhere for help finding a home to purchase or to rent.

To help counter the shortage, Lincoln must do everything feasible to encourage, promote and support all new local housing projects, so critical to our quality of life.

Scott Sandquist, Lincoln