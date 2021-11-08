Letter: Many COVID deaths unnecessary

Congratulations on Gov. Pete Ricketts for his brilliant anti-mandate rulings. I’m sure they greatly appealed to former President Trump and many other Republicans. Of course, this will probably result in more deaths of Nebraskans.

On a recent day in central Nebraska, two people died, bringing the death total there to 99, according to news sources. And we are still seeing more than 1,000 die nationally per day!

And sadly, their deaths are unnecessary.

Why should I, a fully vaccinated person living in Lincoln, care if a bunch of uninformed or misinformed people die? Well, I used to live in several small towns in those areas. And I know that there are many good, kind-hearted people out there. people who would help their neighbors at the drop of a hat. The Nebraska way.

And sadly, some of these people will die because of purely political actions that are being taken. They are not bad people, and they don't deserve this. They are merely misled.

Klaus Yurk, Lincoln

