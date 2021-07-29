Letter: Many changing tune on vaccine

Suddenly, Republican politicians have feverishly started encouraging everyone who’s avoided the COVID-19 vaccination to man up and take the jab. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, just the other night, stepped before television cameras to say the time’s right to follow science. And even talking head Sean Hannity said more or less the same thing.

What’s caused this sudden about-face? For more than 12 months, these individuals and many other Republican officials have been denigrating science, vaccines and Democrats willing to be inoculated against the disease. Then, almost overnight, the tune they changed their tune.

Just another instance of political crocodile tears?

Hardly.

No, after a year of ridiculing those who’ve exercised caution in response to the pandemic by wearing masks, socially distancing and getting vaccinated, they’ve discovered they had to return to reality because their followers and family members were now being infected in droves, the result of being unvaccinated and catching the new COVID-19 delta variant, which is much more virulent and transmissible than its predecessor disease.

Who put all these people in harm’s way? The same Republican officials who believed it was politically advantageous to politicize a deadly pandemic.