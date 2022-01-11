 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mandatory reporting for Congress
Letter: Mandatory reporting for Congress

Congress Returns

The U.S. Capitol building in Washington.

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais/The Associated Press

Many professionals like therapists, teachers, doctors, nurses and those who care for children, patients and disabled people are bound by the mandatory reporting law.

Those professionals are required to report if they know, or even suspect, physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, neglect and exposure to family violence of anyone in their care. As a school administrator, I provided information and cooperated with the Lincoln Police Department and Child Protective Services many times as they investigated reports of abuse and neglect.

A few times I provided information for court hearings. If a person covered by the mandatory reporting law fails to report abuse or neglect of a person in their care, they are committing a Class 3 misdemeanor, which carries a maximum sentence of three months' imprisonment, a $500 fine or both.

Because of my need to comply with the mandatory reporting law and report any knowledge I had of crimes, I am bothered to see some elected officials in the federal government who might not be reporting violations of the law or who are refusing to cooperate with committees and departments investigating possible crimes.

I am especially appalled by people who are ignoring subpoenas to answer questions or the members of Congress who voted against an open investigation of possible wrongdoing by the former president and other elected members of Congress.

We need a type of mandatory reporting law for all our elected officials.

Paul Canny, Lincoln

