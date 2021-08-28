Letter: Mandating vaccines in prisons

Why do inmates have the right to choose whether to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine? It can’t be the cost -- they’re free. It can’t be a low risk of infection -- inmates are housed in overcrowded and poorly ventilated facilities. As inmates, they have few rights or choices. Why has the state given them this choice?

Inmates are dying or being hospitalized from COVID-19. Others are in medical quarantine in cells 24/7. On Aug. 18, the Associated Press reported, “The state, which currently houses 5,424 inmates, has reported 1,026 virus cases and eight inmate deaths -- including two last week,” and “that the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln is at 209% of the facility’s operational capacity, which likely contributed to 33 inmates recently testing positive for COVID‐19.” This is a story that should have been prevented.

COVID‐19 is exacerbating the difficulty of hiring and retaining staff at the Department of Corrections. Director Scott Frakes was recently quoted as saying that he is missing about 25% of the correctional officers he needs to operate efficiently and that he lost around 100 employees over the past three months.

Correctional officers are now working 12‐hour shifts, four days a week, which Frakes says is “the only way to cover the staffing shortage the system has been dealing with for several years.”