Letter: Mandates not about liberty
Pete Ricketts

Gov. Pete Ricketts opposes President Joe Biden’s 30-by-30 plan, which calls for conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR

A common theme has begun to emerge in nearly all apoplectic Republican responses to President Biden’s recent get-tough approach to curbing the spread of COVID-19’s delta variant. Nearly all of those lawmakers’ livid condemnations of mask and vaccination mandates make the strident claim that such mandates infringe upon “individual liberty.”

Appearing to make sense since the Constitution guarantees life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, that claim, however, is Libertarian nonsense. “Individual liberty,” a redundancy, is a bogus notion, promulgated to confuse and thereby divide people.

“Liberty,” the right or power to do as one pleases or pleases to do, becomes, within the context of living in and contributing to society, neither “natural liberty,” the absence of law, nor, obviously, “religious liberty,” but rather “civil liberty,” freedom of action subject to the law.

Being subject in this way, many actions are necessarily limited. Harming others or their property, for example, is a breach of duty toward them imposed by law that can result in their acquiring the right of action for damages, a principle learned by most on the kindergarten playground.

So if a highly contagious, lethal pathogen transmitted by human breathing and excited exhalations is factually known to be spreading through the society’s communities, then the freedom of everyone’s action subject to the law necessarily has to be limited more than usual — in this case, by vaccination and mask mandates — to achieve the greatest good, which is the pathogen’s eradication, not the promulgation of a deceptive, divisive bogus idea.

Liam O. Purdon, Lincoln

