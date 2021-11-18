Letter: Mandate wrong on many counts

Like many, I am vaccinated and have had the booster shot. But as a veteran who has served to help keep American freedoms, I am opposed to President Biden's executive order mandating COVID shots for workers of private employers who have more than 100 employees. I don't know where that magic number came from, as it seems a smaller employer with five infected employees can still do damage.

Another issue I have with this mandate is we have not seen or heard from the Biden administration a vaccine mandate for the millions of Americans who don't work and receive welfare checks from the government. They seem to be forgotten in this.

If you want to force workers to get the shot, then recipients of food stamps, Medicaid and other taxpayer dollars should be required to be vaccinated as well.

There is also no mandate for the illegal immigrants crossing our southern border. It's bad enough that Biden is turning a blind eye to that crisis but worse that he couldn't care less whether they are vaccinated or not.

It seems like our president is only interested in forcing American workers to knuckle under his command. When we're in a supply and demand crisis, leading to a 6.2% inflation rate in October, it seems like firing unvaccinated truckers, airline crews, factory production staff and other workers is counterproductive.

Dave Kirby, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0